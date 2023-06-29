A correction may be in store for Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) shares?

Frontline plc (NYSE: FRO) closed the day trading at $13.73 up 2.77% from the previous closing price of $13.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2593384 shares were traded. FRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.42.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FRO, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FRO now has a Market Capitalization of 2.97B and an Enterprise Value of 4.90B. As of this moment, Frontline’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.87 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FRO has reached a high of $19.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.35.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FRO traded about 3.28M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FRO traded about 4.95M shares per day. A total of 222.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 142.78M. Insiders hold about 33.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FRO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 10.03M with a Short Ratio of 10.03M, compared to 9.88M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.51% and a Short% of Float of 7.02%.

Dividends & Splits

FRO’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.92, up from 1.92 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 14.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 20.41%. The current Payout Ratio is 42.10% for FRO, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 03, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.9 and a low estimate of $0.73, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.31 and $2.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.66. EPS for the following year is $2.5, with 7 analysts recommending between $4.6 and $1.52.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $331.95M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $359M to a low estimate of $317M. As of the current estimate, Frontline plc’s year-ago sales were $154.21M, an estimated increase of 115.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $202.58M, a decrease of -47.00% less than the figure of $115.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $229M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $159M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.43B, down -10.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.68B and the low estimate is $933.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.