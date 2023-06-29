A glimpse at Societal CDMO Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

The closing price of Societal CDMO Inc. (NASDAQ: SCTL) was $1.04 for the day, up 6.12% from the previous closing price of $0.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 930706 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SCTL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 27 when AWM Investment Company, Inc. sold 370,000 shares for $0.70 per share. The transaction valued at 259,037 led to the insider holds 8,476,052 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SCTL now has a Market Capitalization of 83.22M and an Enterprise Value of 125.13M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 60.86.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SCTL is 0.87, which has changed by 30.82% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 15.63% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SCTL has reached a high of $1.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8416, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2799.

Shares Statistics:

SCTL traded an average of 207.66K shares per day over the past three months and 268.4k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 84.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.07M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SCTL as of Jun 14, 2023 were 381.26k with a Short Ratio of 0.38M, compared to 318.07k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.45% and a Short% of Float of 0.58%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.08 and -$0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.09. EPS for the following year is -$0.06, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.06 and -$0.06.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $23.69M to a low estimate of $20.44M. As of the current estimate, Societal CDMO Inc.’s year-ago sales were $23.15M, an estimated decrease of -4.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $25.08M, an increase of 16.20% over than the figure of -$4.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $26.45M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $24M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCTL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $98.16M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $95.24M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $96.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $90.21M, up 7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $102.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $103.04M and the low estimate is $101.57M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.