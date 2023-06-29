Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) Stocks Hit Low of $9.60 Before Closing at $10.25

In the latest session, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) closed at $10.25 up 5.24% from its previous closing price of $9.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 649211 shares were traded. ACRS stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.60.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.10 and its Current Ratio is at 10.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on December 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $29.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when Monahan Joseph sold 6,000 shares for $10.28 per share. The transaction valued at 61,663 led to the insider holds 141,724 shares of the business.

Manion Douglas J. bought 6,300 shares of ACRS for $49,532 on Mar 17. The Pres and CEO now owns 12,800 shares after completing the transaction at $7.86 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Manion Douglas J., who serves as the Pres and CEO of the company, bought 6,500 shares for $7.74 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,278 and bolstered with 6,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACRS now has a Market Capitalization of 688.42M and an Enterprise Value of 518.22M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 24.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 16.81 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACRS has reached a high of $18.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.79.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ACRS has traded an average of 712.67K shares per day and 996.27k over the past ten days. A total of 66.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.26M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ACRS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.63M with a Short Ratio of 4.63M, compared to 4.65M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.56% and a Short% of Float of 7.56%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.4 and a low estimate of -$0.54, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.47, with high estimates of -$0.41 and low estimates of -$0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.61 and -$1.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.74. EPS for the following year is -$1.86, with 9 analysts recommending between -$1.54 and -$2.81.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.9M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.88M to a low estimate of $890k. As of the current estimate, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.53M, an estimated increase of 24.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.99M, an increase of 24.40% over than the figure of $24.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.23M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $890k.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.21M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.19M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.75M, down -71.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.71M and the low estimate is $3.56M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.