Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) Records 5.25 million Shares Traded, Reaches $2.6600 High

After finishing at $2.13 in the prior trading day, Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ACET) closed at $2.64, up 23.94%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.5100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5246045 shares were traded. ACET stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0600.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ACET by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.00 and its Current Ratio is at 13.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Healey Don sold 4,533 shares for $7.57 per share. The transaction valued at 34,327 led to the insider holds 66,568 shares of the business.

Healey Don sold 10,467 shares of ACET for $83,476 on Feb 10. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 71,101 shares after completing the transaction at $7.98 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Schor Chen, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $20.06 each. As a result, the insider received 601,920 and left with 53,424 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACET now has a Market Capitalization of 91.50M and an Enterprise Value of -116.64M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.14 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACET has reached a high of $21.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.6223, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.1625.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 560.82K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.96M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 42.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.35M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.07% stake in the company. Shares short for ACET as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.58M with a Short Ratio of 3.58M, compared to 2.93M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.33% and a Short% of Float of 11.28%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.4 and a low estimate of -$0.83, while EPS last year was -$0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.72, with high estimates of -$0.41 and low estimates of -$0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.09 and -$3.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.81. EPS for the following year is -$2.71, with 10 analysts recommending between -$1.37 and -$3.67.