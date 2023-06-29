Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) Stock Price Peaks at $0.3980 During Trading

The closing price of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGLE) was $0.38 for the day, up 1.41% from the previous closing price of $0.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0053 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5729973 shares were traded. AGLE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3980 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3522.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AGLE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on May 04, 2020, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when Souza Marcio bought 90,000 shares for $0.56 per share. The transaction valued at 50,472 led to the insider holds 90,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AGLE now has a Market Capitalization of 24.52M and an Enterprise Value of -9.52M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -8.17 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGLE has reached a high of $1.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1727, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4536.

Shares Statistics:

AGLE traded an average of 5.85M shares per day over the past three months and 32.44M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 94.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.28M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AGLE as of Jun 14, 2023 were 499.27k with a Short Ratio of 0.50M, compared to 432k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.76% and a Short% of Float of 0.78%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.47 and -$0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.47. EPS for the following year is -$0.08, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$0.08.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $200k to a low estimate of $200k. As of the current estimate, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $625k, an estimated decrease of -68.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $200k, an increase of 14.90% over than the figure of -$68.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $200k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $200k.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGLE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $790k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $790k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $790k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.33M, down -66.10% from the average estimate.