AgileThought Inc. (AGIL) Records -2.43% Price decrease in Wednesday Trading

The closing price of AgileThought Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIL) was $0.72 for the day, down -2.43% from the previous closing price of $0.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0180 from its previous closing price. On the day, 543506 shares were traded. AGIL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7519 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AGIL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on December 09, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when Fernandez Manuel Senderos sold 568 shares for $4.50 per share. The transaction valued at 2,556 led to the insider holds 4,996,904 shares of the business.

Fernandez Manuel Senderos sold 1,875 shares of AGIL for $8,438 on Feb 09. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 4,997,472 shares after completing the transaction at $4.50 per share. On Feb 08, another insider, Fernandez Manuel Senderos, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 2,563 shares for $4.50 each. As a result, the insider received 11,534 and left with 4,999,347 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGIL has reached a high of $5.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.68.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 47.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.06M. Insiders hold about 6.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.50% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.78 and -$1.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.91. EPS for the following year is -$0.08, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.01 and -$0.16.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $46.19M to a low estimate of $39.2M. As of the current estimate, AgileThought Inc.’s year-ago sales were $46.17M, an estimated decrease of -9.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $47.69M, an increase of 9.90% over than the figure of -$9.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $48.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $46.43M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGIL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $185.64M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $175.12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $182.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $176.85M, up 3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $221.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $228.39M and the low estimate is $212.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.