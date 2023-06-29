American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) Stocks Reach New Highs at $81.62 During Trading Session

After finishing at $83.44 in the prior trading day, American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP) closed at $81.62, down -2.18%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4761540 shares were traded. AEP stock price reached its highest trading level at $83.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $81.34.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AEP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on June 08, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $98.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when Akins Nicholas K sold 10,491 shares for $92.75 per share. The transaction valued at 973,040 led to the insider holds 125,520 shares of the business.

Feinberg David Matthew sold 1,616 shares of AEP for $149,884 on May 02. The Executive Vice President now owns 8,925 shares after completing the transaction at $92.75 per share. On May 02, another insider, Beam Christian T, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 513 shares for $92.75 each. As a result, the insider received 47,581 and left with 4,453 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AEP now has a Market Capitalization of 42.95B and an Enterprise Value of 85.83B. As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.35 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEP has reached a high of $105.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $80.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 87.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 90.90.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.71M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.69M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 514.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 513.70M. Insiders hold about 0.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AEP as of Jun 14, 2023 were 6.28M with a Short Ratio of 6.28M, compared to 6.48M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.22% and a Short% of Float of 1.22%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AEP’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.22, compared to 3.32 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.96%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.30.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.33 and a low estimate of $1.16, while EPS last year was $1.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.71, with high estimates of $1.8 and low estimates of $1.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.36 and $5.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.27. EPS for the following year is $5.62, with 19 analysts recommending between $5.7 and $5.54.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $4.81B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.14B to a low estimate of $4.38B. As of the current estimate, American Electric Power Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.64B, an estimated increase of 3.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.41B, an increase of 13.80% over than the figure of $3.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.74B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AEP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.64B, down -2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.64B and the low estimate is $17.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.