American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) was $3.55 for the day, down -35.45% from the previous closing price of $5.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.9500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 863178 shares were traded. AREB stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3200.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AREB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AREB now has a Market Capitalization of 3.72M and an Enterprise Value of 7.40M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.58 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AREB has reached a high of $38.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8582, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.3588.

Shares Statistics:

AREB traded an average of 161.50K shares per day over the past three months and 836.46k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 0.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.64M. Insiders hold about 4.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AREB as of May 30, 2023 were 376.29k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 293.66k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.22% and a Short% of Float of 2.32%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.03, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.03 and $0.03.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19M and the low estimate is $19M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 124.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.