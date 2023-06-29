AMMO Inc. (POWW) Records 0.76 million Shares Traded, Reaches $2.2350 High

After finishing at $2.23 in the prior trading day, AMMO Inc. (NASDAQ: POWW) closed at $2.08, down -6.73%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 762415 shares were traded. POWW stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2350 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0501.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of POWW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 78.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on November 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3 from $6 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 23 when Smith Jared Rowe bought 55,000 shares for $1.60 per share. The transaction valued at 88,025 led to the insider holds 105,000 shares of the business.

Smith Jared Rowe bought 50,000 shares of POWW for $102,000 on Feb 22. The President & COO now owns 50,000 shares after completing the transaction at $2.04 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, Goodmanson Robert, who serves as the President of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $2.22 each. As a result, the insider received 22,200 and left with 234,616 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, POWW now has a Market Capitalization of 262.21M and an Enterprise Value of 237.93M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.24 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, POWW has reached a high of $6.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9244, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2683.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 655.03K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.32M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 117.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.87M. Insiders hold about 24.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.30% stake in the company. Shares short for POWW as of May 30, 2023 were 4.82M with a Short Ratio of 5.14M, compared to 5.12M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.09% and a Short% of Float of 5.41%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.03 and -$0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.03. EPS for the following year is -$0.03, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.03 and -$0.03.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $40.27M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $42.9M to a low estimate of $36.5M. As of the current estimate, AMMO Inc.’s year-ago sales were $60.76M, an estimated decrease of -33.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for POWW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $170.29M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $150.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $163.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $191.44M, down -14.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $164.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $164.7M and the low estimate is $164.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.