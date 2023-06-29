An investigation into DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)’s technical aspects

In the latest session, DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) closed at $1.97 up 0.51% from its previous closing price of $1.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1047500 shares were traded. DBVT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9500.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of DBV Technologies S.A.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.40 and its Current Ratio is at 6.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DBVT now has a Market Capitalization of 357.68M and an Enterprise Value of 168.29M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 79.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DBVT has reached a high of $2.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8269, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6206.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DBVT has traded an average of 145.38K shares per day and 184.81k over the past ten days. A total of 187.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 187.61M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DBVT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.7M with a Short Ratio of 1.70M, compared to 1.71M on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.58 and -$1.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.85. EPS for the following year is -$0.85, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.46 and -$1.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.69M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.19M to a low estimate of $1.2M. As of the current estimate, DBV Technologies S.A.’s year-ago sales were $2.31M, an estimated decrease of -27.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $900k, a decrease of -38.50% less than the figure of -$27.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $720k.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DBVT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.28M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.35M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.08M, down -2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.39M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.03M and the low estimate is $4.35M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 110.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.