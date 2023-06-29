Analysis of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO): Selected Notes

After finishing at $0.81 in the prior trading day, Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) closed at $0.75, down -7.87%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0971 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1423961 shares were traded. DUO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8230 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7245.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DUO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DUO now has a Market Capitalization of 46.34M and an Enterprise Value of 36.49M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.15 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DUO has reached a high of $4.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8571, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9911.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 171.57K shares per day over the past 3-months and 253.91k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 5.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.35M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DUO as of May 30, 2023 were 46.04k with a Short Ratio of 0.02M, compared to 133.02k on Apr 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DUO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $154.69M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $154.69M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $154.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $355.31M, down -56.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $157.58M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $157.58M and the low estimate is $157.58M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.