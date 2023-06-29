Analyst EPS estimates for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) stock

After finishing at $83.37 in the prior trading day, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) closed at $74.98, down -10.06%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4752517 shares were traded. AXSM stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $73.03.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AXSM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on January 05, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $75.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AXSM now has a Market Capitalization of 3.63B and an Enterprise Value of 3.53B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 22.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 29.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 24.44 whereas that against EBITDA is -25.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AXSM has reached a high of $91.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 75.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.37.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 792.32K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.54M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 43.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.41M. Insiders hold about 18.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AXSM as of Jun 14, 2023 were 7.76M with a Short Ratio of 7.76M, compared to 7.67M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.81% and a Short% of Float of 21.83%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.03 and a low estimate of -$1.54, while EPS last year was -$1.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.09, with high estimates of -$0.8 and low estimates of -$1.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.61 and -$4.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.77. EPS for the following year is -$1.47, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.75 and -$2.95.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $40.69M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $44.8M to a low estimate of $37.02M. As of the current estimate, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.82M, an estimated increase of 361.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $50.47M, an increase of 193.90% less than the figure of $361.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $58.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $44.75M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AXSM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $278.87M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $175M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $236.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $50.04M, up 372.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $382.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $603.28M and the low estimate is $303.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 61.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.