Analysts predict EPS of -$0.03 for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI)’s current quarter

After finishing at $0.95 in the prior trading day, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) closed at $0.94, down -0.53%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0050 from its previous closing price. On the day, 892752 shares were traded. SPPI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9753 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9305.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SPPI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Brennan Nora sold 32,387 shares for $1.10 per share. The transaction valued at 35,496 led to the insider holds 567,828 shares of the business.

Riga Thomas J sold 31,381 shares of SPPI for $24,979 on Mar 15. The CEO & President now owns 472,411 shares after completing the transaction at $0.80 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, McGahan Keith M, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 27,197 shares for $0.80 each. As a result, the insider received 21,649 and left with 189,325 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPPI now has a Market Capitalization of 194.57M and an Enterprise Value of 168.05M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.53 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPPI has reached a high of $1.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0488, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7135.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.24M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.18M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 201.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 184.04M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SPPI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3M with a Short Ratio of 3.00M, compared to 3.08M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.46% and a Short% of Float of 1.50%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.01 and -$0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.13, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.36 and -$0.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPPI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $89.25M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $58.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $73.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.11M, up 625.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $126M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $174.25M and the low estimate is $95.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 71.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.