Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI)

In the latest session, Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ: AHI) closed at $1.24 down -3.12% from its previous closing price of $1.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3125203 shares were traded. AHI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2206.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AHI now has a Market Capitalization of 27.80M and an Enterprise Value of 28.81M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 43.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 60.79 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AHI has reached a high of $3.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5930, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4984.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AHI has traded an average of 5.70M shares per day and 14.1M over the past ten days. A total of 22.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.53M. Shares short for AHI as of May 30, 2023 were 78.96k with a Short Ratio of 0.89M, compared to 58.76k on Apr 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.