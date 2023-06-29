Analysts provide stock recommendations for Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA)

Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CARA) closed the day trading at $3.03 down -12.68% from the previous closing price of $3.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.4400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2865702 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CARA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.30 and its Current Ratio is at 8.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on March 08, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $6 from $13 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 23 when Menzaghi Frederique Ph.D. sold 2,993 shares for $3.51 per share. The transaction valued at 10,505 led to the insider holds 153,747 shares of the business.

Goncalves Joana sold 2,723 shares of CARA for $9,558 on Jun 23. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 53,681 shares after completing the transaction at $3.51 per share. On Jun 23, another insider, Terrillion Scott, who serves as the Sec’y; Chief Compliance & G.C. of the company, sold 2,483 shares for $3.51 each. As a result, the insider received 8,715 and left with 88,563 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CARA now has a Market Capitalization of 187.32M and an Enterprise Value of 74.49M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.72 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CARA has reached a high of $12.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7195, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.0771.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CARA traded about 1.22M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CARA traded about 3.98M shares per day. A total of 53.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.04M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CARA as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.75M with a Short Ratio of 5.75M, compared to 5.01M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.64% and a Short% of Float of 14.91%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.45 and a low estimate of -$0.6, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.51, with high estimates of -$0.41 and low estimates of -$0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.62 and -$2.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.9. EPS for the following year is -$1.15, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.76 and -$1.68.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $6.84M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.9M to a low estimate of $6.05M. As of the current estimate, Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $23M, an estimated decrease of -70.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.63M, an increase of 7.60% over than the figure of -$70.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.3M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CARA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $53.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $35.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $43.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $41.87M, up 4.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $87.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $134.29M and the low estimate is $68.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 100.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.