Analysts provide stock recommendations for GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP)

GT Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP) closed the day trading at $0.28 down -3.45% from the previous closing price of $0.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 806937 shares were traded. GTBP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2624.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GTBP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on May 24, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 11 when Breen Michael Martin bought 50,000 shares for $0.50 per share. The transaction valued at 25,000 led to the insider holds 656,218 shares of the business.

Ohri Manu bought 50,000 shares of GTBP for $25,000 on Apr 06. The CFO & Secretary now owns 50,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.50 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GTBP now has a Market Capitalization of 10.86M and an Enterprise Value of -8.89M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GTBP has reached a high of $3.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3202, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0116.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GTBP traded about 454.07K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GTBP traded about 1.2M shares per day. A total of 39.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.63M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GTBP as of Jun 14, 2023 were 204.57k with a Short Ratio of 0.20M, compared to 141.39k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.55% and a Short% of Float of 0.56%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.35 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.37. EPS for the following year is -$0.34, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.34 and -$0.34.