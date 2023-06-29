Analyzing Harrow Health Inc. (HROW)’s quick and current ratios

Harrow Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) closed the day trading at $17.78 up 2.36% from the previous closing price of $17.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 544686 shares were traded. HROW stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.27.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HROW, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 22 when BAUM MARK L bought 25,000 shares for $13.39 per share. The transaction valued at 334,750 led to the insider holds 1,432,141 shares of the business.

BOLL ANDREW R. bought 2,500 shares of HROW for $33,850 on Dec 22. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 255,063 shares after completing the transaction at $13.54 per share. On Dec 22, another insider, Van Horn R. Lawrence, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,860 shares for $13.42 each. As a result, the insider paid 24,961 and bolstered with 1,860 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HROW now has a Market Capitalization of 523.22M and an Enterprise Value of 673.07M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 24.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.27 whereas that against EBITDA is 116.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HROW has reached a high of $28.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.38.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HROW traded about 511.49K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HROW traded about 886.53k shares per day. A total of 30.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.25M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.80% stake in the company. Shares short for HROW as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.89M with a Short Ratio of 2.89M, compared to 2.21M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.61% and a Short% of Float of 11.92%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and -$1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.43. EPS for the following year is $0.87, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.24 and $0.53.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $29.2M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $29.38M to a low estimate of $28.9M. As of the current estimate, Harrow Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $23.32M, an estimated increase of 25.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.77M, an increase of 63.20% over than the figure of $25.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $38.72M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $37M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HROW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $140.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $135M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $138.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $88.59M, up 56.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $194.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $220.05M and the low estimate is $169.05M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 40.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.