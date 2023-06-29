Analyzing iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS)’s quick and current ratios

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ITOS) closed the day trading at $13.32 up 2.54% from the previous closing price of $12.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 613137 shares were traded. ITOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.00.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ITOS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 23.30 and its Current Ratio is at 23.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on May 05, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $37.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ITOS now has a Market Capitalization of 464.57M and an Enterprise Value of -132.94M. As of this moment, iTeos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 46.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -1.04 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ITOS has reached a high of $28.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.48.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ITOS traded about 290.75K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ITOS traded about 511.76k shares per day. A total of 35.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.48M. Insiders hold about 0.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.22% stake in the company. Shares short for ITOS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.76M with a Short Ratio of 1.76M, compared to 1.78M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.92% and a Short% of Float of 8.75%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.73 and a low estimate of -$1.52, while EPS last year was $1.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.62, with high estimates of $0.94 and low estimates of -$1.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.63 and -$4.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.14. EPS for the following year is -$5.31, with 5 analysts recommending between -$2.43 and -$8.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ITOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $112.59M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.59M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $37.59M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $267.63M, down -86.00% from the average estimate.