Analyzing Knife River Corporation (KNF)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Knife River Corporation’s stock clocked out at $45.77, down -3.03% from its previous closing price of $47.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 284556 shares were traded. KNF stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.64.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KNF’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KNF now has a Market Capitalization of 2.67B and an Enterprise Value of 3.52B. As of this moment, Knife’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.39 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KNF has reached a high of $49.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.53.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KNF traded 1.39M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.25M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 56.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.00M.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.66, with high estimates of $1.89 and low estimates of $1.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.87 and $1.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.77. EPS for the following year is $2.39, with 2 analysts recommending between $2.65 and $2.14.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.86B and the low estimate is $2.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.