Analyzing Marpai Inc. (MRAI)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Marpai Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.53, up 7.42% from its previous closing price of $0.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0312 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1038286 shares were traded. MRAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5525 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4137.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MRAI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 21 when Gonzalez Edmundo bought 20,000 shares for $0.51 per share. The transaction valued at 10,102 led to the insider holds 888,189 shares of the business.

Gonzalez Edmundo bought 8,110 shares of MRAI for $7,786 on Nov 16. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 868,189 shares after completing the transaction at $0.96 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Gonzalez Edmundo, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $0.93 each. As a result, the insider paid 930 and bolstered with 860,079 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MRAI now has a Market Capitalization of 14.18M and an Enterprise Value of 13.73M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.49 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRAI has reached a high of $3.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6531, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8793.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MRAI traded 1.69M shares on average per day over the past three months and 434.45k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 21.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.21M. Insiders hold about 14.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MRAI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 192.43k with a Short Ratio of 0.19M, compared to 239.79k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.66% and a Short% of Float of 1.00%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.32 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.23 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.09 and -$1.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.09. EPS for the following year is -$0.08, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$0.08.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $8.24M. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.24M to a low estimate of $8.24M. As of the current estimate, Marpai Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.56M, an estimated increase of 48.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.51M, an increase of 72.30% over than the figure of $48.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.51M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.51M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRAI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34.62M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $34.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $34.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.34M, up 42.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $87.81M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $87.81M and the low estimate is $87.81M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 153.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.