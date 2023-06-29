Analyzing Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $21.17, up 0.86% from its previous closing price of $20.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 627621 shares were traded. SNDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.80.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SNDX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.60 and its Current Ratio is at 18.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when Goldan Keith A. sold 577 shares for $22.31 per share. The transaction valued at 12,873 led to the insider holds 2,628 shares of the business.

Morrison Briggs sold 52,855 shares of SNDX for $1,119,421 on Jun 09. The Director now owns 17,836 shares after completing the transaction at $21.18 per share. On May 09, another insider, Morrison Briggs, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 52,855 shares for $21.41 each. As a result, the insider received 1,131,478 and left with 17,836 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNDX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.44B and an Enterprise Value of 1.01B. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.85 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNDX has reached a high of $29.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.08.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SNDX traded 959.61K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.05M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 69.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.43M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SNDX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.6M with a Short Ratio of 5.60M, compared to 6.39M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.14% and a Short% of Float of 10.63%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.61 and a low estimate of -$0.81, while EPS last year was -$0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.8, with high estimates of -$0.63 and low estimates of -$0.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.32 and -$3.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.99. EPS for the following year is -$2.92, with 10 analysts recommending between -$2.19 and -$3.96.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $51.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $123.62M and the low estimate is $11.59M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 508.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.