Analyzing T Stamp Inc. (IDAI)’s quick and current ratios

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ: IDAI) closed the day trading at $1.32 down -5.71% from the previous closing price of $1.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1568239 shares were traded. IDAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3100.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IDAI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IDAI now has a Market Capitalization of 10.42M and an Enterprise Value of 10.69M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.54 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IDAI has reached a high of $9.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8012, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2354.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IDAI traded about 1.28M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IDAI traded about 439.9k shares per day. A total of 7.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.38M. Insiders hold about 35.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.50% stake in the company. Shares short for IDAI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 150.34k with a Short Ratio of 0.15M, compared to 52.02k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.02% and a Short% of Float of 2.36%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.3 and -$1.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.3. EPS for the following year is -$0.42, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.42 and -$0.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IDAI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.65M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.65M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.38M, down -32.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.15M and the low estimate is $10.15M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 178.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.