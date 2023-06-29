Analyzing Verastem Inc. (VSTM)’s quick and current ratios

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) closed the day trading at $7.10 down -11.86% from the previous closing price of $8.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1097704 shares were traded. VSTM stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.10.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VSTM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Mizuho on June 15, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $36 from $24 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 26 when Calkins Daniel sold 26 shares for $8.17 per share. The transaction valued at 212 led to the insider holds 8,422 shares of the business.

Stuglik Brian M sold 275 shares of VSTM for $2,832 on Jun 20. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 91,963 shares after completing the transaction at $10.30 per share. On Jun 20, another insider, Paterson Dan, who serves as the President and COO of the company, sold 183 shares for $10.30 each. As a result, the insider received 1,885 and left with 37,766 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VSTM now has a Market Capitalization of 203.22M and an Enterprise Value of 156.11M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.66 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VSTM has reached a high of $17.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.54.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VSTM traded about 288.50K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VSTM traded about 493.62k shares per day. A total of 25.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.08M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VSTM as of Jun 14, 2023 were 199.76k with a Short Ratio of 0.20M, compared to 81.78k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.19% and a Short% of Float of 1.39%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.83 and a low estimate of -$1.2, while EPS last year was -$1.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.12, with high estimates of -$0.87 and low estimates of -$1.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4 and -$4.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.45. EPS for the following year is -$3.83, with 5 analysts recommending between -$3.36 and -$4.2.