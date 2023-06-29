AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $21.12

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) closed the day trading at $21.12 down -2.40% from the previous closing price of $21.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3314193 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AU, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 161.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AU now has a Market Capitalization of 8.98B and an Enterprise Value of 10.30B. As of this moment, AngloGold’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.30 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AU has reached a high of $30.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.03.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AU traded about 3.02M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AU traded about 2.68M shares per day. A total of 420.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 413.45M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AU as of Jun 14, 2023 were 6.68M with a Short Ratio of 6.68M, compared to 7.88M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

AU’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.47, up from 0.46 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.13%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.09%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.27. The current Payout Ratio is 61.30% for AU, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 28, 1998 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

