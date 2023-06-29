Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $0.24 in the prior trading day, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDS) closed at $0.21, down -12.27%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0297 from its previous closing price. On the day, 703243 shares were traded. ARDS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2510 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2100.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ARDS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on February 19, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARDS now has a Market Capitalization of 8.73M and an Enterprise Value of 11.36M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARDS has reached a high of $2.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2276, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6985.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.48M shares per day over the past 3-months and 492.64k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 30.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.53M. Insiders hold about 31.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ARDS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.85M with a Short Ratio of 1.85M, compared to 756.18k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.12% and a Short% of Float of 6.27%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.44 and -$1.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.54. EPS for the following year is $0.26, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.26 and $0.26.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $41.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $41.41M and the low estimate is $41.41M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.