Assurant Inc. (AIZ) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Assurant Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) closed at $124.15 down -0.66% from its previous closing price of $124.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 500737 shares were traded. AIZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $124.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $121.51.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Assurant Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.51. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 22 when DZIADZIO RICHARD S sold 4,000 shares for $131.07 per share. The transaction valued at 524,286 led to the insider holds 55,893 shares of the business.

DiRienzo Dimitry sold 800 shares of AIZ for $99,196 on May 26. The SVP, CAO, Controller now owns 5,516 shares after completing the transaction at $124.00 per share. On Feb 10, another insider, DiRienzo Dimitry, who serves as the SVP, CAO, Controller of the company, sold 525 shares for $131.68 each. As a result, the insider received 69,133 and left with 5,881 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AIZ now has a Market Capitalization of 6.64B and an Enterprise Value of 7.25B. As of this moment, Assurant’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AIZ has reached a high of $178.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $104.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 125.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 129.48.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AIZ has traded an average of 421.26K shares per day and 561.85k over the past ten days. A total of 53.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.33M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for AIZ as of Jun 14, 2023 were 712.03k with a Short Ratio of 0.71M, compared to 732.07k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.34% and a Short% of Float of 2.06%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AIZ is 2.80, from 2.76 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.22%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.99.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.07 and a low estimate of $2.55, while EPS last year was $2.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.35, with high estimates of $3 and low estimates of $1.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.7 and $10.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.33. EPS for the following year is $13.71, with 7 analysts recommending between $14.5 and $13.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.65B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.69B to a low estimate of $2.6B. As of the current estimate, Assurant Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.51B, an estimated increase of 5.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.65B, an increase of 1.80% less than the figure of $5.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.7B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.61B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AIZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.19B, up 4.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.15B and the low estimate is $10.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.