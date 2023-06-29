AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $6.37 in the prior trading day, AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) closed at $4.64, down -27.16%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.7300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18184052 shares were traded. ASTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4850.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ASTS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on October 28, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Cisneros Adriana bought 36,364 shares for $5.50 per share. The transaction valued at 200,002 led to the insider holds 39,764 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASTS now has a Market Capitalization of 490.23M and an Enterprise Value of 322.94M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 76.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 28.25 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASTS has reached a high of $14.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.3708, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.8712.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.20M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.82M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 71.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.33M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ASTS as of May 30, 2023 were 17.01M with a Short Ratio of 16.81M, compared to 16.96M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22.41% and a Short% of Float of 23.80%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.84 and -$0.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.84. EPS for the following year is -$0.83, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.83 and -$0.83.