Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) Stock Closes down -1.63% on Wednesday Trading

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE: AUB) closed the day trading at $26.01 down -1.63% from the previous closing price of $26.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 565895 shares were traded. AUB stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.22.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AUB, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.76. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on April 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform and sets its target price to $36 from $42 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 when Ellett Frank Russell bought 5,000 shares for $34.53 per share. The transaction valued at 172,642 led to the insider holds 37,313 shares of the business.

Ellett Frank Russell bought 5,000 shares of AUB for $175,167 on Nov 11. The Director now owns 32,313 shares after completing the transaction at $35.03 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Ellett Frank Russell, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $34.98 each. As a result, the insider paid 349,800 and bolstered with 27,313 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AUB now has a Market Capitalization of 1.98B. As of this moment, Atlantic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AUB has reached a high of $41.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.17.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AUB traded about 563.35K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AUB traded about 684.52k shares per day. A total of 74.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.14M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AUB as of May 30, 2023 were 2.85M with a Short Ratio of 2.73M, compared to 4.09M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.81% and a Short% of Float of 4.32%.

Dividends & Splits

AUB’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.20, up from 1.18 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.46%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.56%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.10. The current Payout Ratio is 41.10% for AUB, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 01, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 17, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 15, 2006 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

