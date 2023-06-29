Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of -$0.22

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) closed the day trading at $2.41 down -6.59% from the previous closing price of $2.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1020636 shares were traded. AUTL stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6314 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4100.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AUTL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.90 and its Current Ratio is at 9.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AUTL now has a Market Capitalization of 446.53M and an Enterprise Value of 130.82M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 59.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 17.48 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AUTL has reached a high of $3.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4832, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2954.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AUTL traded about 683.03K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AUTL traded about 531.15k shares per day. A total of 173.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 158.45M. Insiders hold about 8.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AUTL as of May 30, 2023 were 1.61M with a Short Ratio of 1.42M, compared to 860.98k on Apr 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was -$0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.69 and -$1.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.86. EPS for the following year is -$0.84, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.69 and -$0.98.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33.8M and the low estimate is $1.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 166.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.