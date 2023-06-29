Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) Stocks Hit Low of $0.6312 Before Closing at $0.64

In the latest session, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) closed at $0.64 down -0.61% from its previous closing price of $0.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0039 from its previous closing price. On the day, 590858 shares were traded. ASM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6312.

For a deeper understanding of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASM now has a Market Capitalization of 77.93M and an Enterprise Value of 78.39M. As of this moment, Avino’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.82 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.29.

Over the past 52 weeks, ASM has reached a high of $1.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7588, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7142.

For the past three months, ASM has traded an average of 563.87K shares per day and 410.52k over the past ten days. A total of 118.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.88M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ASM as of Jun 14, 2023 were 406.93k with a Short Ratio of 0.38M, compared to 397.88k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.34% and a Short% of Float of 0.35%.

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.08 and $0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.1, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.13 and $0.06.

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $9.82M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $13.17M to a low estimate of $11M. As of the current estimate, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $11.05M, an estimated decrease of -11.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.87M, an increase of 48.00% over than the figure of -$11.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.55M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.2M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $67.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $48.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $55.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $44.19M, up 26.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $58.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $67.67M and the low estimate is $49.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.