Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) Records 0.66% Price increase in Wednesday Trading

The closing price of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) was $6.14 for the day, up 0.66% from the previous closing price of $6.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 788092 shares were traded. BBAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.01.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BBAR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BBAR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.25B. As of this moment, Banco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBAR has reached a high of $6.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.02.

Shares Statistics:

BBAR traded an average of 659.57K shares per day over the past three months and 941.33k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 204.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.24M. Insiders hold about 76.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BBAR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 771.17k with a Short Ratio of 0.77M, compared to 639.98k on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, BBAR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.22%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.81 and $0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.97. EPS for the following year is $0.21, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.21 and $0.21.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $205.53M to a low estimate of $205.53M. As of the current estimate, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.’s year-ago sales were $1.07B, an estimated decrease of -80.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $222.99M, a decrease of -47.20% over than the figure of -$80.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $222.99M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $222.99M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.65B, up 18.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.51B and the low estimate is $1.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -23.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.