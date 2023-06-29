Beneficient (BENF) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENF) closed at $3.43 up 25.18% from its previous closing price of $2.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.6900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4350598 shares were traded. BENF stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.8399 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5850.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Beneficient’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BENF now has a Market Capitalization of 569.41M and an Enterprise Value of 610.48M. As of this moment, Beneficient’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BENF has reached a high of $16.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.9414, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.9011.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BENF has traded an average of 253.86K shares per day and 728.81k over the past ten days. A total of 26.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.86M.