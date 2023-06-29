Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $0.25

As of close of business last night, Benitec Biopharma Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.25, down -7.37% from its previous closing price of $0.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0199 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3188215 shares were traded. BNTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2551 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2150.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BNTC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BNTC now has a Market Capitalization of 7.55M and an Enterprise Value of 1.62M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 103.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 23.88 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BNTC has reached a high of $2.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2258, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2325.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BNTC traded 3.38M shares on average per day over the past three months and 19.81M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 27.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.76M. Insiders hold about 7.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BNTC as of May 30, 2023 were 254.31k with a Short Ratio of 0.20M, compared to 336.99k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.91% and a Short% of Float of 1.42%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.78 and -$0.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.78. EPS for the following year is -$0.95, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.95 and -$0.95.