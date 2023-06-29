Big Lots Inc. (BIG) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, Big Lots Inc.’s stock clocked out at $8.59, down -6.12% from its previous closing price of $9.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1843673 shares were traded. BIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.31.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BIG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on April 21, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $7 from $12 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Robins Ronald A Jr bought 10,000 shares for $5.00 per share. The transaction valued at 50,050 led to the insider holds 169,897 shares of the business.

Schlonsky Michael Allen bought 10,000 shares of BIG for $48,800 on Jun 01. The Executive Vice President now owns 194,207 shares after completing the transaction at $4.88 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, DiGrande Sebastian, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $4.97 each. As a result, the insider paid 14,900 and bolstered with 41,733 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BIG now has a Market Capitalization of 266.97M and an Enterprise Value of 2.45B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.47 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIG has reached a high of $29.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.08.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BIG traded 2.49M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.73M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 29.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.16M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 112.42% stake in the company. Shares short for BIG as of Jun 14, 2023 were 10.49M with a Short Ratio of 10.49M, compared to 10.64M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 35.96% and a Short% of Float of 66.02%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.20, BIG has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.20. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.59.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, Transocean Ltd (Switzerland) analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.30, with high estimates of $8.59 and low estimates of $364.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Consumer Defensive and $Healthcare for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Technology. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.