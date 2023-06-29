Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Records 0.54 million Shares Traded, Reaches $0.1970 High

After finishing at $0.20 in the prior trading day, Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) closed at $0.19, down -4.26%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0084 from its previous closing price. On the day, 536079 shares were traded. BRQS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1970 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1872.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BRQS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BRQS now has a Market Capitalization of 34.62M and an Enterprise Value of 24.15M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.46 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRQS has reached a high of $2.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2215, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3756.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.15M shares per day over the past 3-months and 532.68k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 175.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.44M. Insiders hold about 15.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BRQS as of May 30, 2023 were 295.88k with a Short Ratio of 0.52M, compared to 1.11M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.17% and a Short% of Float of 0.40%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRQS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $264.21M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $264.21M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $264.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $154.31M, up 71.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $346.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $346.6M and the low estimate is $346.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.