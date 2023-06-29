Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) Stock Closes down -1.40% on Wednesday Trading

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL) closed the day trading at $11.30 down -1.40% from the previous closing price of $11.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1430008 shares were traded. BOWL stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.27.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BOWL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 14.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 14.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on June 02, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Young John Alan bought 1,100 shares for $11.25 per share. The transaction valued at 12,375 led to the insider holds 39,868 shares of the business.

Young John Alan bought 2,000 shares of BOWL for $22,810 on May 31. The Director now owns 38,768 shares after completing the transaction at $11.40 per share. On May 19, another insider, Lavan Robert M., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 8,595 shares for $11.47 each. As a result, the insider paid 98,585 and bolstered with 8,595 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BOWL now has a Market Capitalization of 2.02B and an Enterprise Value of 3.38B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 21.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.11 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BOWL has reached a high of $17.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.85.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BOWL traded about 1.78M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BOWL traded about 1.83M shares per day. A total of 165.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.87M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BOWL as of May 30, 2023 were 15.66M with a Short Ratio of 17.50M, compared to 12.46M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.03% and a Short% of Float of 38.72%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.35 and -$0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.4. EPS for the following year is $0.59, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.73 and $0.49.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $244.59M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $255.1M to a low estimate of $236M. As of the current estimate, Bowlero Corp.’s year-ago sales were $267.72M, an estimated decrease of -8.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $249.62M, an increase of 11.80% over than the figure of -$8.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $253.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $243.5M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BOWL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $911.71M, up 16.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.19B and the low estimate is $1.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.