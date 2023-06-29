Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Bread Financial Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $29.94, down -1.16% from its previous closing price of $30.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 672871 shares were traded. BFH stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.42.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BFH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.93. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on March 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform and sets its target price to $35 from $60 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 when Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 400 shares for $29.89 per share. The transaction valued at 11,954 led to the insider holds 5,016 shares of the business.

Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 15,000 shares of BFH for $442,479 on May 24. The 10% Owner now owns 4,956,281 shares after completing the transaction at $29.50 per share. On May 19, another insider, Turtle Creek Asset Management, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 5,850 shares for $29.74 each. As a result, the insider paid 173,966 and bolstered with 4,942,624 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BFH now has a Market Capitalization of 1.52B. As of this moment, Bread’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.77 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BFH has reached a high of $45.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.19.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BFH traded 892.03K shares on average per day over the past three months and 979.18k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 50.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.63M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.87% stake in the company. Shares short for BFH as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.58M with a Short Ratio of 4.58M, compared to 4.24M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.14% and a Short% of Float of 10.37%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.84, BFH has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.84. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.77%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.83%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.04.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of -$0.49, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.04, with high estimates of $3.29 and low estimates of $1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.96 and $9.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.81. EPS for the following year is $9.85, with 14 analysts recommending between $12.57 and $7.25.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $970.52M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.02B to a low estimate of $933.7M. As of the current estimate, Bread Financial Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $893M, an estimated increase of 8.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.01B, an increase of 2.80% less than the figure of $8.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $970.8M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BFH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.83B, up 12.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.49B and the low estimate is $4.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.