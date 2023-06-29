BRFS (BRF S.A.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) closed the day trading at $1.75 down -4.37% from the previous closing price of $1.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7927639 shares were traded. BRFS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7250.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BRFS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BRFS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.96B and an Enterprise Value of 5.90B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.11 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRFS has reached a high of $3.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5800, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7500.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BRFS traded about 4.70M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BRFS traded about 5.01M shares per day. A total of 1.08B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 722.15M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BRFS as of May 30, 2023 were 15.97M with a Short Ratio of 12.23M, compared to 21.48M on Apr 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.27. EPS for the following year is $0, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.08 and -$0.09.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $2.71B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.83B to a low estimate of $2.6B. As of the current estimate, BRF S.A.’s year-ago sales were $2.63B, an estimated increase of 3.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRFS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.42B, up 9.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.58B and the low estimate is $11.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.