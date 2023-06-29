Bumble Inc. (BMBL)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $16.81 in the prior trading day, Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) closed at $16.63, down -1.07%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2627129 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BMBL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when Bromberg Matthew S sold 12,096 shares for $17.17 per share. The transaction valued at 207,654 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Blackstone Holdings III GP Man sold 11,750,000 shares of BMBL for $260,532,750 on Mar 08. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $22.17 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, BX Buzz ML-1 Holdco L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 11,750,000 shares for $22.17 each. As a result, the insider received 260,532,750 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BMBL now has a Market Capitalization of 2.31B and an Enterprise Value of 2.56B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.74 whereas that against EBITDA is -77.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BMBL has reached a high of $39.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.16.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.51M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.46M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 131.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.74M. Insiders hold about 0.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.37% stake in the company. Shares short for BMBL as of Jun 14, 2023 were 8.58M with a Short Ratio of 8.58M, compared to 6.71M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.24% and a Short% of Float of 13.64%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.42 and $0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.23. EPS for the following year is $0.45, with 17 analysts recommending between $0.82 and $0.2.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $256.67M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $258.6M to a low estimate of $255.2M. As of the current estimate, Bumble Inc.’s year-ago sales were $220.45M, an estimated increase of 16.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $276.05M, an increase of 16.20% less than the figure of $16.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $279.59M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $271M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BMBL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $903.5M, up 17.70% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.3B and the low estimate is $1.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.