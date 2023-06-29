Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Shares Rise by 3.49% to Close at $34.43

As of close of business last night, Callon Petroleum Company’s stock clocked out at $34.43, up 3.49% from its previous closing price of $33.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1508043 shares were traded. CPE stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.66.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CPE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 661.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on January 10, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $59.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when WEBSTER STEVEN A bought 7,384 shares for $30.50 per share. The transaction valued at 225,175 led to the insider holds 610,208 shares of the business.

WEBSTER STEVEN A bought 10,000 shares of CPE for $302,450 on May 12. The Director now owns 602,824 shares after completing the transaction at $30.25 per share. On May 11, another insider, WEBSTER STEVEN A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $30.24 each. As a result, the insider paid 302,400 and bolstered with 592,824 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CPE now has a Market Capitalization of 2.06B and an Enterprise Value of 4.26B. As of this moment, Callon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.41 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPE has reached a high of $50.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.45.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CPE traded 1.46M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.6M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 61.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.38M. Insiders hold about 1.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CPE as of May 30, 2023 were 9.75M with a Short Ratio of 10.28M, compared to 8.87M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.76% and a Short% of Float of 21.16%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for CPE, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 09, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 25, 1998. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 09, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.3 and a low estimate of $1.69, while EPS last year was $3.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.14, with high estimates of $2.96 and low estimates of $1.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.87 and $7.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.34. EPS for the following year is $9.17, with 12 analysts recommending between $14.2 and $6.77.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $577.75M. It ranges from a high estimate of $679.34M to a low estimate of $494M. As of the current estimate, Callon Petroleum Company’s year-ago sales were $913.62M, an estimated decrease of -36.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $598.19M, a decrease of -28.40% over than the figure of -$36.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $738.03M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $507M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.23B, down -28.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.03B and the low estimate is $2.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.