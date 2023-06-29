Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) closed at $30.02 up 1.49% from its previous closing price of $29.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3731631 shares were traded. CCJ stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.25.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cameco Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 106.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.60 and its Current Ratio is at 7.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CCJ now has a Market Capitalization of 12.78B and an Enterprise Value of 11.85B. As of this moment, Cameco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 99.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.49 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCJ has reached a high of $33.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.09.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CCJ has traded an average of 4.25M shares per day and 4.45M over the past ten days. A total of 432.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 432.02M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CCJ as of Jun 14, 2023 were 17.75M with a Short Ratio of 16.65M, compared to 15.21M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CCJ is 0.09, from 0.12 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.30%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.57. The current Payout Ratio is 39.50% for CCJ, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 22, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.19 and $0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.78. EPS for the following year is $1.22, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.76 and $0.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $364.09M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $364.09M to a low estimate of $364.09M. As of the current estimate, Cameco Corporation’s year-ago sales were $418.51M, an estimated decrease of -13.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $385.91M, an increase of 42.20% over than the figure of -$13.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $385.91M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $385.91M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCJ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.38B, up 38.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.98B and the low estimate is $1.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.