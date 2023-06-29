Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) Records -2.52% Price decrease in Wednesday Trading

The closing price of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) was $35.55 for the day, down -2.52% from the previous closing price of $36.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2111716 shares were traded. CPRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.34.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CPRI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on June 13, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $40 from $55 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Edwards Thomas Jr. bought 4,900 shares for $41.07 per share. The transaction valued at 201,243 led to the insider holds 127,319 shares of the business.

IDOL JOHN D bought 240,000 shares of CPRI for $9,976,236 on Mar 16. The Chairman & CEO now owns 1,967,545 shares after completing the transaction at $41.57 per share. On Aug 29, another insider, Gibbons Judy, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,920 shares for $48.88 each. As a result, the insider received 240,483 and left with 24,620 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CPRI now has a Market Capitalization of 4.20B and an Enterprise Value of 7.55B. As of this moment, Capri’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.31 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPRI has reached a high of $69.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.71.

Shares Statistics:

CPRI traded an average of 2.46M shares per day over the past three months and 2.19M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 123.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.28M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CPRI as of May 30, 2023 were 5.78M with a Short Ratio of 6.03M, compared to 5.42M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.93% and a Short% of Float of 6.29%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.8 and a low estimate of $0.66, while EPS last year was $1.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.67, with high estimates of $1.81 and low estimates of $1.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.4 and $5.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.02. EPS for the following year is $6.7, with 16 analysts recommending between $7.4 and $6.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.23B to a low estimate of $1.2B. As of the current estimate, Capri Holdings Limited’s year-ago sales were $1.36B, an estimated decrease of -11.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.38B, a decrease of -1.20% over than the figure of -$11.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.41B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.32B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPRI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.62B, up 0.10% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.08B and the low estimate is $5.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.