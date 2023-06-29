Catalent Inc. (CTLT) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Catalent Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) closed at $40.33 down -3.33% from its previous closing price of $41.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8092306 shares were traded. CTLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.78.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Catalent Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on June 14, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $44 from $45 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when Boerman Manja sold 1,446 shares for $49.86 per share. The transaction valued at 72,098 led to the insider holds 14,414 shares of the business.

Gargiulo Mario sold 678 shares of CTLT for $33,805 on May 01. The SVP, Ops, Biologics Europe now owns 5,676 shares after completing the transaction at $49.86 per share. On Jan 23, another insider, Hopson Ricky, who serves as the Pres. Clinical Dev Supply Div of the company, sold 643 shares for $49.36 each. As a result, the insider received 31,738 and left with 16,452 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CTLT now has a Market Capitalization of 7.52B and an Enterprise Value of 12.13B. As of this moment, Catalent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 347.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 82.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.68 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTLT has reached a high of $115.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.68.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CTLT has traded an average of 5.03M shares per day and 4.55M over the past ten days. A total of 181.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 179.31M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.83% stake in the company. Shares short for CTLT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 10.63M with a Short Ratio of 10.63M, compared to 6.24M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.90% and a Short% of Float of 6.60%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $1.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.09 and $0.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.03. EPS for the following year is $1.25, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.91 and $0.77.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.05B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.08B to a low estimate of $1.02B. As of the current estimate, Catalent Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.31B, an estimated decrease of -19.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $945.75M, a decrease of -7.50% over than the figure of -$19.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $976.94M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $905M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.83B, down -11.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.51B and the low estimate is $3.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.