Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) closed the day trading at $7.89 down -1.25% from the previous closing price of $7.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 777974 shares were traded. EBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.88.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EBR, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EBR now has a Market Capitalization of 18.71B and an Enterprise Value of 27.01B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.77 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EBR has reached a high of $10.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.69.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EBR traded about 1.39M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EBR traded about 1.5M shares per day. A total of 2.03B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.03B. Shares short for EBR as of May 30, 2023 were 2.09M with a Short Ratio of 2.39M, compared to 1.13M on Apr 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

EBR’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.04, up from 1.49 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 18.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.54%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.