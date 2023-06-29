Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) Stock Closes down -1.53% on Wednesday Trading

Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE: CWEN) closed the day trading at $28.23 down -1.53% from the previous closing price of $28.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 728752 shares were traded. CWEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.20.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CWEN, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when TotalEnergies SE bought 71,980 shares for $31.15 per share. The transaction valued at 2,242,350 led to the insider holds 172,601 shares of the business.

Global Infrastructure Investor bought 71,980 shares of CWEN for $2,242,350 on Mar 31. The Director now owns 172,601 shares after completing the transaction at $31.15 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Sotos Christopher S, who serves as the PRESIDENT AND CEO of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $35.23 each. As a result, the insider received 1,056,822 and left with 266,704 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CWEN now has a Market Capitalization of 3.31B and an Enterprise Value of 10.44B. As of this moment, Clearway’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.26 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CWEN has reached a high of $41.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.35.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CWEN traded about 1.00M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CWEN traded about 2.04M shares per day. A total of 124.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.36M. Insiders hold about 1.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CWEN as of May 30, 2023 were 2.17M with a Short Ratio of 2.69M, compared to 2.18M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.86% and a Short% of Float of 3.50%.

Dividends & Splits

CWEN’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.53, up from 1.46 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.18%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.75.