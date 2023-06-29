CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) Stocks Reach New Highs at $14.08 During Trading Session

After finishing at $14.19 in the prior trading day, CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) closed at $14.08, down -0.78%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4745370 shares were traded. CNHI stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.01.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CNHI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Berenberg on January 27, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $31.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNHI now has a Market Capitalization of 18.95B and an Enterprise Value of 39.51B. As of this moment, CNH’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.63 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNHI has reached a high of $17.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.64.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.65M shares per day over the past 3-months and 13.24M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.34B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.01B. Insiders hold about 27.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CNHI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 10.88M with a Short Ratio of 13.78M, compared to 12.7M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.81% and a Short% of Float of 1.13%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CNHI’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.38, compared to 0.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.71%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.82%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.43, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.86 and $1.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.74. EPS for the following year is $1.78, with 18 analysts recommending between $2.04 and $1.49.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $6.41B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.86B to a low estimate of $6.07B. As of the current estimate, CNH Industrial N.V.’s year-ago sales were $6.08B, an estimated increase of 5.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.03B, an increase of 15.90% over than the figure of $5.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.51B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.65B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNHI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.55B, up 2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $27.48B and the low estimate is $21.99B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.