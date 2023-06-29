Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Stock Price Peaks at $74.31 During Trading

The closing price of Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) was $70.75 for the day, up 1.23% from the previous closing price of $69.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 23028917 shares were traded. COIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $74.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $69.00.

Ratios:

Our analysis of COIN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when Armstrong Brian sold 29,730 shares for $55.99 per share. The transaction valued at 1,664,608 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Armstrong Brian sold 29,730 shares of COIN for $1,780,762 on Jun 05. The Chairman and CEO now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $59.90 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, Jones Jennifer N., who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 1,704 shares for $65.00 each. As a result, the insider received 110,760 and left with 34,752 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COIN now has a Market Capitalization of 16.39B and an Enterprise Value of 14.49B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.18 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COIN has reached a high of $116.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.12.

Shares Statistics:

COIN traded an average of 14.76M shares per day over the past three months and 17.96M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 231.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 175.62M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.30% stake in the company. Shares short for COIN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 38.26M with a Short Ratio of 38.26M, compared to 37.33M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.31% and a Short% of Float of 22.88%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.01 and -$0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.01. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.01 and -$0.01.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $170k to a low estimate of $170k. As of the current estimate, Coinbase Global Inc.’s year-ago sales were $333.29k, an estimated decrease of -49.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $190k, an increase of 38.30% over than the figure of -$49.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $190k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $190k.

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.92M and the low estimate is $1.92M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 67.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.