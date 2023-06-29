Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $2.55

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) closed the day trading at $2.55 down -1.92% from the previous closing price of $2.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3136867 shares were traded. CIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5450.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CIG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.14. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CIG now has a Market Capitalization of 6.69B and an Enterprise Value of 8.08B. As of this moment, Companhia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 42.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.23 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CIG has reached a high of $2.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4472, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1979.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CIG traded about 4.21M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CIG traded about 5.06M shares per day. A total of 2.20B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.76B. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CIG as of May 30, 2023 were 1.32M with a Short Ratio of 0.47M, compared to 1.8M on Apr 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

CIG’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.31, up from 1.01 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 38.85%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.45%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.68. The current Payout Ratio is 294.60% for CIG, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 12, 2017 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 02, 2021 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.06, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.06 and $0.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CIG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.89B, up 27.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.19B and the low estimate is $1.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -80.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.