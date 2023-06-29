Consensus estimates for Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) stock’s next quarter

As of close of business last night, Douglas Emmett Inc.’s stock clocked out at $12.37, down -2.90% from its previous closing price of $12.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2835507 shares were traded. DEI stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.24.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DEI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on April 05, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $15 from $13 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when SIMON WILLIAM E JR bought 10,000 shares for $12.42 per share. The transaction valued at 124,186 led to the insider holds 91,000 shares of the business.

SIMON WILLIAM E JR bought 13,200 shares of DEI for $247,236 on Sep 28. The Director now owns 81,000 shares after completing the transaction at $18.73 per share. On Sep 08, another insider, Wang Shirley, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 284,000 shares for $21.17 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,012,280 and bolstered with 284,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DEI now has a Market Capitalization of 2.16B and an Enterprise Value of 7.07B. As of this moment, Douglas’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 64.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.01 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DEI has reached a high of $23.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.84.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DEI traded 3.88M shares on average per day over the past three months and 8.59M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 175.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 168.28M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DEI as of May 30, 2023 were 18.87M with a Short Ratio of 22.11M, compared to 14.78M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.11% and a Short% of Float of 16.16%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.94, DEI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.76. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.13%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.83.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.38 and $0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.35. EPS for the following year is $0.19, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.23 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $254.01M. It ranges from a high estimate of $257M to a low estimate of $251.42M. As of the current estimate, Douglas Emmett Inc.’s year-ago sales were $246.97M, an estimated increase of 2.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $252.78M, an increase of 0.70% less than the figure of $2.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $256.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $250.56M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DEI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $999.66M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $993.65M, up 1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $993.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.02B and the low estimate is $940.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.