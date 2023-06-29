Consensus estimates for Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) stock’s next quarter

As of close of business last night, Forge Global Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.44, up 10.41% from its previous closing price of $2.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 944668 shares were traded. FRGE stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1600.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FRGE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.80 and its Current Ratio is at 10.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 19 when Rodriques Kelly sold 50,202 shares for $1.52 per share. The transaction valued at 76,508 led to the insider holds 6,065,442 shares of the business.

Rodriques Kelly sold 19,466 shares of FRGE for $30,881 on Apr 18. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 6,115,644 shares after completing the transaction at $1.59 per share. On Apr 17, another insider, Rodriques Kelly, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 64,018 shares for $1.68 each. As a result, the insider received 107,723 and left with 6,135,110 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FRGE now has a Market Capitalization of 363.74M and an Enterprise Value of 194.86M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.02 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FRGE has reached a high of $11.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5984, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7194.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FRGE traded 588.26K shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.15M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 171.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.16M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FRGE as of May 30, 2023 were 1.7M with a Short Ratio of 1.77M, compared to 1.7M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.98% and a Short% of Float of 1.47%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.39 and -$0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.42. EPS for the following year is -$0.31, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.27 and -$0.35.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $16.71M. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.86M to a low estimate of $15.7M. As of the current estimate, Forge Global Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $16.64M, an estimated increase of 0.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.08M, an increase of 14.90% over than the figure of $0.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $21.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16.6M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FRGE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $80.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $65.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $72.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $69.38M, up 4.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $106.31M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $133.5M and the low estimate is $91M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 47.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.